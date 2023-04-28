TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,244,000 after buying an additional 634,951 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.