Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Talon International Price Performance

Shares of TALN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Talon International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Get Talon International alerts:

About Talon International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions, and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees, and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.