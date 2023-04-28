Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Talon International Price Performance
Shares of TALN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Talon International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Talon International
