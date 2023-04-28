Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,462 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. 434,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,437. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.