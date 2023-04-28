Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $95.84. 382,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

