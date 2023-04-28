Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 612,493 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. 1,404,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

