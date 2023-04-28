Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,616 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.86. 864,316 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

