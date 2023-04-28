Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 569,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 16.1 %

NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 372,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,409. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

