TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.70.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

