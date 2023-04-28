TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Stryker stock opened at $298.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

