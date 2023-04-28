TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

