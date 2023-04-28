TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after acquiring an additional 355,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TROW stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $135.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.61.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
