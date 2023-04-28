TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $118,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $241,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.