TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $153,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.