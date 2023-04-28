TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

