TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $371.42 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

