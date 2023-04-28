TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 28,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 110,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

