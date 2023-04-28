TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 378 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,854,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

