TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,889,264 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned 3.18% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $927,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,107 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,752,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

