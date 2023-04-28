TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,527 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.07% of Waste Connections worth $706,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WCN traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 984,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,843. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

