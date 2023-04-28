TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 1.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,443,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 241,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,774. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

