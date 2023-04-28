TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,008,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $543,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.36.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

