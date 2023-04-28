TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.26% of Linde worth $415,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.09. 834,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.93 and its 200-day moving average is $330.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $370.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

