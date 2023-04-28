TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151,756 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $238,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $6.00 on Friday, hitting $374.39. The stock had a trading volume of 187,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.07. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

