TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.39% of Dollar General worth $215,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.28. The company had a trading volume of 355,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a 200 day moving average of $233.35. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

