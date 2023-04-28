TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 746,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,580 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $185,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.34. 592,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,439. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.62. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

