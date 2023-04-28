TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TDK Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.44. 7,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795. TDK has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, analysts predict that TDK will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.