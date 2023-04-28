TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.65 EPS.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $121.39 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,663.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 31,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.