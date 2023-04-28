TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.37. 1,313,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

