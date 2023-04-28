Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

TM17 traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting GBX 365 ($4.56). 943,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 408 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 426.18. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £532.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,281.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 6,622 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($31,261.60). Insiders have acquired 6,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

