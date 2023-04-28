Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Team17 Group Price Performance
TM17 traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting GBX 365 ($4.56). 943,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 408 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 426.18. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £532.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,281.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Team17 Group
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
See Also
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.