Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tecan Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

TCHBF stock remained flat at $440.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.81 and a 200-day moving average of $396.53. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $390.92 and a 1 year high of $446.16.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

