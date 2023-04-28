Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of TRC stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $459.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,826,329 shares in the company, valued at $65,047,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

