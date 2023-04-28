Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Arhaus had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 97.89%. The business had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million.

Arhaus Trading Up 4.7 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

ARHS opened at $7.83 on Friday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $21,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

