Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telstra Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLGPY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 3,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,677. Telstra Group has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.