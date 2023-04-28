Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

