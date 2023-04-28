Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.00 million-$785.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.35 million. Tenable also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 458,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,768. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $59.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.