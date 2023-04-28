Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.92-$6.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8-$20.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,195. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,806 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

See Also

