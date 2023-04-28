Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Tennant also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Trading Up 11.1 %

TNC traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $158,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.