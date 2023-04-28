Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-$0.74 EPS.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.