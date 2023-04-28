Terra Classic Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $654.20 million and $50.99 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004440 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003795 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,663,223,036 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,239,087,469 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

