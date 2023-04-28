TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.37 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $194.86 million and $18.37 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001174 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,193,530 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,939,556 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.