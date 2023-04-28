TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
TESSCO Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 69,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 0.92.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TESS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
