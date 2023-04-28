TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TESSCO Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 69,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TESSCO Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock worth $464,506. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TESS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.