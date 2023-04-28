Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Textron Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE TXT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.94. 2,631,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,537. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

