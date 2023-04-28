Tezos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.90 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $948.53 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004414 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003807 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001437 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,142,508 coins and its circulating supply is 935,902,326 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.