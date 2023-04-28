The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKGFY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,800 ($59.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($47.55) to GBX 3,992 ($49.86) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,169.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

About The Berkeley Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Read More

