The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.37

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 4054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,800 ($59.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($47.55) to GBX 3,992 ($49.86) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,169.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

