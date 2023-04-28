The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Clorox by 4,186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clorox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.63. The company had a trading volume of 337,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,009. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $166.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

