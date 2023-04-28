The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

KO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. 4,155,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,153,744. The stock has a market cap of $275.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

