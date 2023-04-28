The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Down 23.5% in April

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $41.45.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 29.65%.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

