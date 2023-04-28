The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Reduced by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

