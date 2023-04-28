The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $117,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.09. 793,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,738. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

